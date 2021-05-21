Menu
Baby boy dies, women arrested in Sydney's south west
News

Devastating scenes as baby boy dies

by Ally Foster
21st May 2021 8:41 AM

A heartbroken family moved into their new Sydney home just a week before a tragic incident led to the death of a four-month-old baby.

Initial reports claimed the baby boy suffered a "near drowning incident" before becoming unresponsive.

Police were called to the Oran Park home on Seaborn Ave at about 4.40pm on Thursday and upon arrival found the infant "unconscious and unresponsive".

 

A man holds onto a child outside the Oran Park home where the tragic incident occurred. Picture: TNV
Pictured are police at the scene in Oran Park, Sydney where a four-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive and later died. Picture: Richard Dobson
Paramedics administered CPR on the boy before he was taken to Campbelltown Hospital but he was unable to be revived.

A 32-year-old was arrested at the scene and was taken to Narellan Police Station before being taken to Liverpool Hospital for an assessment.

Photos from the scene show a man sitting on the ground hugging a young child while police and ambulance crews work around him.

 

Two people comfort each other outside the Oran Park home. Picture: TNV
Another photo shows two people embracing while standing on the street near the home where the tragic incident occurred.

One neighbour who witnessed the scene unfolding told The Daily Telegraph that the family had only moved in a week prior to the tragic incident.

"(The family) had just moved in last week, they seemed so lovely, two small kids … they were such a cute family, the grandparents were so nice," he said.

The neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said he held the grandparents as emergency services rushed the "lifeless" body of the child into an ambulance.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Picture: TNV
He described the situation as "heartbreaking", revealing he and his partner had only recently moved to the area as well to start their own family.

Police have established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the baby boy's death.

"The home has been examined by specialist forensic officers and Camden Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death," NSW Police said.

 

A crime scene has been established around the home. Picture: Richard Dobson
