‘Devastating’: Sadness for families hit by funeral limits

The Federal Government has made a limit of 10 people at funerals.

GLADSTONE Valley Funerals' Adele Hughes was devastated on Tuesday night for the families who will be affected by new guest restrictions at funerals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from midnight Wednesday only 10 people would be allowed at funerals, as part of new COVID-19 restrictions.

The 10 guests includes the celebrant, funeral director and any crematorium staff.

"I was prepared for this, because it has happened in other countries, but I was disappointed," Ms Hughes said.

"I just think it's going to be devastating for the families."

Ms Hughes, the company's managing director, said other options were being explored, including videoing funerals. Due to poor internet connection she said they could not live stream funerals from the Boyne Island facility.

She said in light of the 2sq m social distancing rule a funeral held yesterday was restricted to 30 people at the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Chapel.

"We had a funeral today where we did have to limit guests at the (Boyne) crematorium … and we had some chairs outside," she said.

"We just had to work with the family on that."

Now Ms Hughes is unsure how families will restrict guests to about seven people, once staff are counted.

"We've never been confronted with anything like this, but neither has the world," she said.

"We might be in different circumstances, but we're all in the same boat. We just need to hope that it's over sooner rather than later."

She said all decisions made by the business of 24 years were made in accordance with government guidelines. Among the new limits was a restriction for weddings to have five guests, including the bride and groom.