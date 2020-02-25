Menu
Family delivered devastating news

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
POLICE have confirmed that the family of the two men killed on the Summerland Way, Dilkoon have been notified of the tragedy.

The devastating news was delivered via French Consulate after police were able to confirm the identities of the two tourists.

The wreck of a Hyundai sedan in which two people, believed to be French nationals, died when it collided head on with an empty milk truck on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Saturday.
The two men were travelling north along the Summerland Way toward Casino in the early hours of Saturday morning when their Hyundai sedan collided with an empty milk tanker just before 4am.

Both men were killed on impact while the tanker driver was uninjured.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the Hyundai sedan was at fault, with initial observations at the scene suggesting either driver fatigue, or tiredness combined with the driver forgetting he was in a left-hand drive country, caused the car to be on the wrong side of the road.

Grafton Daily Examiner

