Devastating find in hunt for alleged stolen vehicle

FOUND: The charred remains of the missing red Mazda 2 were located on Wednesday afternoon.

THE whereabouts of a car allegedly stolen from a Lammermoor property in mid-February has finally been revealed.

Unfortunately, it is not the positive result the vehicle's owners Cara and Peter Bartlett had hoped for.

The once-red Mazda 2 sedan was located on Wednesday about 12pm in bushland off Old Byfield Rd.

Sadly, all that remained were the charred ruins of a vehicle after the alleged offenders torched it.

Mrs Bartlett confirmed the vehicle had been located, adding that a friend had stumbled upon the vehicle while out walking her dog.

The friend then alerted Mrs Bartlett to the possible find before photos were passed on to local authorities.

Police arrived to discover the remains and the registration plates, which were reportedly buried among dirt and leaves in front of the car.

"We're okay, we had a little tear when we heard it was found though," Mrs Bartlett said.

Since its alleged theft the car had allegedly been linked to a string of offences throughout Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The alleged offenders, a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, were apprehended late last week at an Allenstown petrol station with the man allegedly in possession of a handgun and ammunition.

The man, Larry Damien Quartermaine, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to face several charges and was remanded in custody.

In an unfortunate twist, Mr and Mrs Bartlett's son had by accident left its keys inside the vehicle on the day of the alleged robbery.

The family is now faced with an anxious wait while their insurance company determines if it will cover the vehicle.

The ordeal is only an added blow to the family as they deal with the devastating news of Mr Bartlett's terminal brain cancer.

Mrs Bartlett took to social media on Wednesday night to thank the community and police for their efforts during the ordeal.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to Detective Cohen and the Yeppoon and Rocky police for all their hard work, and our friends and Facebook community who shared our post," she said.