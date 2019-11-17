Menu
Police on scene at the site of a Motor Bike crash at Smiths Crossing Road.
News

Devastating crash claims the life of a young man

Rhylea Millar
16th Nov 2019 2:21 PM | Updated: 17th Nov 2019 10:42 AM
A 22-year-old man has passed away after a single vehicle crash.

The man was riding a motorbike on Smiths Crossing Rd in Bucca, when the fatal incident occurred about 1pm yesterday.

He then lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Paramedics and police arrived at the scene, where the young man was pronounced as deceased.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact policelink on 131-444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP1902273081.

