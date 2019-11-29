Freak accident: Woman 'ejected' from car fighting for life

A woman remains in a serious collision after the car she was driving collided with the dual-tyre off a semi-trailer.

A WOMAN remains in Townsville Hospital in a serious condition after she 'was ejected' from the car she was driving when it collided with a dual-tyre from a semi-trailer, outside Bowen.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 7pm last night to the incident on the Bruce Highway, in front of the Aussie Nomads Backpackers and Bowen Caltex.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Bowen, remains in Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

Her passenger, a 38-year-old Bowen male, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Bowen Police acting senior sergeant Ryan Gregory said the vehicle collided with a dual-tyre from a semi-trailer, which then caused it to rolled over.

"A semi-trailer has been pulling out when the entire dual-tyre unit has come off its axle," he said.

"The truck driver has realised something was wrong and has pulled over on the side of the road.

"The driver of the vehicle has been travelling south from Bowen has then hit the tyre, which was now stationary on the road, and the vehicle has left the road and rolled over.

It is unknown how the dual tyre came off the semi-trailer at this stage. A mechanical observation will form part of an investigation by the Mackay Forensic Crash Unit.

Police are now asking for witnesses who may have seen the crash, or the events leading up to it, which can help with the investigation.

Sgt Gregory said it 'was tragic and devastating' to see a Bowen local seriously injured in a traffic accident, and wished the best in recovery.

He said leading into the holiday season it was important for drivers to remember their fatal fives of speed, seatbelts, distraction, fatigue and drugs and alcohol.

"Keep aware, especially coming into the Christmas period," he said.

"With an increase in traffic, long-distance driving and distractions like children it's even more important to plan your trips."