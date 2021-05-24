‘Devastating’ blow for Sydney FC

Pacy Sydney FC striker Trent Buhagiar has suffered yet another devastating injury setback that will stall his promising career, with a torn adductor to sideline him for up to six months.

The 23-year-old has loomed as a threat in attack for the Sky Blues with his rapid pace since moving across from the Central Coast Mariners, but constant injuries have halted his progression.

An ACL injury at the start of the 2018/19 season ruled him out for that entire campaign, while other setbacks have held him back from delivering in a sky blue shirt.

The latest injury, which occurred in the lead-up to the clash with the Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night and forced him to be scratched from the starting line-up, will keep him out of Sydney’s finals campaign.

“Trent is not great, he’s going to be out for three to six months. He’s torn the adductor on his groin area and will be out for a decent period, which is unfortunate for him and the club,” Sydney coach Steve Corica said.

“It’s devastating for him and us. He’s a great guy, he’s worked really hard to get back to full fitness, I thought against Western he was really good, and we wanted to build from that, but unfortunately it hasn’t happened for us and for him as well.

“Mentally, he needs to stay strong now. He has a lot of support around him from us and the club as well, so he’ll get through this and come back strong as well.

“It’s obviously tough, sometimes you go through this in your career where you pick up some bad injuries. I had it as well, I had two knee reconstructions back-to-back. He can definitely come back from it, he’s only young. He has a big future ahead of him as a footballer.”

