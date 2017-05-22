'Devastated': Staff, customers shocked by women's clothing store news

Stockland Gladstone Noni B manager Toni Hobbs is sad to see the store close after working there for more than six years.

THE thought of not helping Gladstone women find an outfit for a special occasion brings tears to Toni Hobbs' eyes.

The Stockland Gladstone Noni B manager learnt on Friday the popular women's clothing store would close for good by June 30.

Ms Hobbs said staff and customers were shocked and devastated by the news.

The store is offering 50% off everything to help clear the stock before next month's closure.

Customer Angela Rowland, who was searching for the perfect dress for her son's wedding at the store on Monday, said losing Noni B meant there would be little to chose from for clothing for middle-aged women in Gladstone.

"Where can we go for our age bracket now?" she said.

"This is where we come for something a little bit special, and also those everyday clothes."

The Noni B card holder and customer "for many years" said the staff at the Stockland Gladstone store were always friendly.

"Nothing is ever too hard for them," she said.

"And you know they will give you their honest opinion."

Ms Hobbs, who has worked at the store for six years, said the imminent closure had shocked her staff and she worried about their future job prospects.

Noni B opened its Stockland Gladstone store more than 10 years ago.

The passionate manager said she always took pride in the store, and would miss helping out her regular customers.

"A lot of our customers are devastated," she said.

"I've made lots of friends here ... I'm going to miss seeing our regular customers twice a week.

"Right now I'm just trying to absorb what's happening.

"There's three other ladies here that will need to find work and at the moment the way the economy is in Gladstone, it's going to be tough."

Ms Hobbs said they formed "part of a family" in Stockland Gladstone.

"We send people to other stores if we can't help them out with something," she said.

"They're all a little bit shocked and upset, we're a bit of a family here in Stockland."