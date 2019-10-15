Devastated Metallica fans dealt another blow

NOTHING else matters to Metallica fans more than getting their money back for the iconic band's postponed Australian shows.

Metal heads have taken to social media to blast Ticketmaster and Ticketek for not delivering on an original promise of refunding tickets within 10 business days.

Basic seating tickets cost about $250.

Some even say they have the fuel to fire their issues up with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Metallica announced on September 28 (AFL Grand Final day) that their Australian shows would no longer go ahead.

Live Nation said they are working with Metallica to secure a new tour period as soon as possible.

The band said singer James Hetfield had entered rehab to work on his recovery with addiction issues.

Hetfield, 56, first went into rehab in 2001 for alcohol and substance abuse.

Legendary singer James Hetfield during a show last year. Picture: Amy Harris

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band said via a statement.

"We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family."

Fans were still flooding social media with complaints this morning, although a handful say they had received their refunds.

Hey @Ticketmaster_AU how long until we get our refund for Metallica/Slipknot tickets?? — Aaron James (@monoboxmusic) October 14, 2019

@Ticketmaster_AU any idea when the refund for Metallica will go through? Its been more than the indicated 10 days now. Cheers — Paul Schneider (@PJSchneidey) October 14, 2019

Where's my @metallica refund @Ticketmaster_AU?? Why aren't you giving our money back? When will @acccgovau step in? Why are you trying so hard to not pay up? — Dongle No Shoes (@supadaza) October 14, 2019

Ticketmaster, who issued tickets for the Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth shows, last released a public statement about the Metallica refunds on Friday.

Metallica fans! We thank you for your ongoing patience while we process your refunds. Please understand the scale of this refund process is huge. Rest assured, refunds have commenced and we are working as quick as we can to get your money back to you. — Ticketmaster AU (@Ticketmaster_AU) October 11, 2019

Ticketek were in charge of the Adelaide leg, scheduled for October 20.

James Hetfield during one of Metallica’s Melbourne shows in 2010.

Metallica last toured Australia in 2013 for the now-defunct Soundwave festival, while they haven't staged their own headline tour since 2010.

The band had two shows at Marvel Stadium - October 22 and 24.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said last week that the band was "looking forward to getting back down there (Australia), hopefully next year".

Ticketmaster and Ticketek have been contacted for comment.

