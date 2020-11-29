Devastated: ‘Loved’ boat destroyed in blaze

An old boat was destroyed when it caught fire on the Noosa River on Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied.

An old boat was destroyed when it caught fire on the Noosa River on Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied.

Devastated owners have watched on as their "loved" boat was engulfed by flames on the Noosa River.

Neighbours of the Noosaville address woke to smoke billowing out of the small boat about 5am on Sunday and raised the alarm with the owners.

A nearby neighbour, who requested to remain anonymous, said a man was the first to notice the fire and rushed around the streets trying to get the owner's attention.

"I was awake, and somebody was going past on the bike and rang my doorbell and I thought 'who is ringing my doorbell at 5.20am?' and he said your neighbour's boat is on fire," she said.

Driver injured in kangaroo collision

Footage shows large grass fire at Caloundra

She said it was heartbreaking to see the old boat destroyed.

"There was smoke, lots of smoke and a small pop, we were worried about the fuel, but the firefighters got it under control," she said.

"The owner was out there, but he couldn't do anything to help.

"He would be devastated; he loved that boat and has had it for years."

Owners of a boat, destroyed by flames were devastated. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the fire at 5:24am and were able to extinguish the blaze by 5:55am.

The man, believed to be the owner of the boat, suffered "superficial injuries" and was assessed by paramedics.

He did not require ambulance transport to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics stayed at the scene in support of QFES however no other person needed assistance.