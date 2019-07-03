'Not going to let this scare me': Road to recovery begins

A SERIOUS accident at the Gladstone Show last month won't keep Reece Smith from pursuing his dream.

On June 7, the 23-year-old Gladstone man suffered severe head and leg injuries after losing control of his motorbike at the show.

Almost one month on, the motocross rider has opened up about the support he received, his passion for the sport, how his recovery is going and his hopes to return to motorbike riding.

Reece said he doesn't remember a lot from the accident and was unconscious when the paramedics arrived.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Gladstone Hospital before being flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

"It was a pretty bad crash, I don't remember much at all," Reece said.

Due to the impact, Reece was in a coma for four days following the incident and spent a week and a half in hospital.

He is currently on crutches and travels to Brisbane almost every second week for doctors appointments.

So far, Reece has undergone two surgeries and is expecting to possibly still undergo another two.

"I can't really do much at the moment, I am just sitting around and trying to get my bike ready to ride again," Reece said.

He said some of the paramedics, who Reece knew prior to the incident and who were on scene at the time, came down and visited Reece in hospital in Brisbane.

"It meant a lot," Reece said.

"Couldn't thank the Gladstone paramedics enough for everything they did."

Reece said his passion for the sport began when he was very young and he is really looking forward to returning in the near future.

Following the incident, Reece said he received a lot of support from family, friends and other riders.

"It gives me that extra push to get back on my bike ... it's awesome," Reece said.

One of his closest friends, Connor Wilder, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help with Reece's medical costs.

Reece said he was very grateful for the gesture.

Reece's mum, Lea-Anne Williams said she was proud of her son for how far he has come during the recovery process.

"His recovery is definitely going to be a long recovery but he is doing really really well," Ms Williams said.

"The first thing he did was write a letter thanking the nurses and doctors but after that it was 'how's my bike?'"

Reece said he hopes to be riding again in a year.

"I'm not going to let this scare me," Reece said.

"You have to expect these bad things that happen in the sport, it's all part of the sport ... you win some, you lose some," he said.

"I'll be coming back twice as strong to give it everything I have got."