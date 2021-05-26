Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

Traffic delays are expected at Lowmead as Gladstone Regional Council works to replace a culvert.

Gladstone Regional Council has commenced work to replace a deteriorating culvert located along Gorge Road near Lowmead, as part of its 2020/21 capital works program.

This project will provide a safer culvert structure complying with “amber fishways” design

requirements for fish passageways, protecting against future erosion and environmental damage and reducing the frequency of future maintenance.

In preparation for the culvert replacement, a section of road about three km north on Gorge Road (past the Gorge Road – Baffle Creek Crossing), will be under revised traffic control for the project duration.

A temporary sidetrack around these works will be in place, with the project set for completion by June 30.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said nearby residents had been informed of the works but reminded motorists who used Gorge Road to be mindful of the culvert works taking place and to factor in possible traffic delays.

“A temporary, one-lane sidetrack will be established and in use around the works with traffic lights set up at each end of the sidetrack,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said the existing culvert did not offer protection against erosion of the batter or scouring of the waterbed.

“The new culvert structure will comply with design requirements for fish passageways, including wingwall and foundation protection with a rock apron at the inlet and outlet of the culvert,” he said.

“The replacement culvert structure will allow rainfall run-off and floodwater to safely drain

downstream intersecting through Gorge Road.

“These works are one of many upcoming road improvement projects that council has committed to deliver within the Gladstone Region.”

Click here to keep up to date with the Gorge Road culvert replacement project.