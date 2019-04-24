Detectives widen search in suspicious death

NT Police is calling for witnesses in relation to the death of John “’Frank’ Cassidy who was found at his residence in Jingili last Tuesday. Picture: Glenn Campbell and supplied

DETECTIVES are casting their net wider and are looking to talk to anyone who knew John 'Frank' Cassidy, the man who was found dead in his caravan in Jingili.

Police have not ruled out foul play and at this point in time are treating the 71-year-old's death as suspicious.

Mr Cassidy was found in his home on the afternoon of Tuesday April 16 after swarms of flies surrounded his caravan.

Major Crime Squad officer in charge detective Senior Sergeant Matt Allen said detectives were investigating different leads.

"Detectives wish to speak with any person who knows the deceased or is associated with him in any way," Sen Sgt Allen said.

"This includes any person who had recent contact will him, particularly the week prior to the discovery of his body on Tuesday 16 April 2019."

Sen Sgt Allen said the circumstances surrounding the death are still unexplained.

Detectives are still trying to determine when Mr Cassidy died, only stating it happened between Saturday April 13 and Tuesday April 16.

"Investigations continue in relation to the cause and date of death," he said.

"I can't discuss specifics other than to say the deceased was located in a state of decomposition."