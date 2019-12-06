Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Crime

Detective charged over alleged media request

by Kay Dibben
6th Dec 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE policeman has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office, for allegedly asking a media outlet to help with an unauthorised investigative strategy.

Detective Bryan Anthony Swift, 50, who has worked in South Brisbane Police District, was granted bail on his own undertaking when he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Swift is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

He also is charged with releasing protected information, under the Police Powers and Responsibility Act 2000.

Swift's arrest followed a joint Crime and Corruption Commission and police Ethical Standards Command investigation.

The CCC will allege Swift asked a media outlet to assist with an unauthorised investigative strategy and also released protected information relating to ongoing investigations.

The case was adjourned until January 20.

More Stories

Show More
detective freedom of information police police misconduct releasing information

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

        premium_icon How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

        News Trinity College’s principal reveals the school’s secret to top scoring NAPLAN results.

        UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

        premium_icon UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

        News Fire crews continue to monitor containment lines of the fire at Colosseum

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Work to start on long-awaited project next month

        premium_icon Work to start on long-awaited project next month

        News WITH the hope of preventing further delays, work will start on Stage 1A of the...