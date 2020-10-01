Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
News

Details released over helicopter crash

Tristan Evert
1st Oct 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE HORRIFYING moments that led to a man crashing his helicopter on a North Burnett property have been released.

It's believed the man in his 30s was mustering livestock when the aircraft lost power and crashed into nearby trees in Hawkwood.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene and took the man to hospital.

The rescue crew were called to the scene just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The man reportedly managed to free himself from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

The aeromedical team assisted Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics in assessing the man.

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic.

He travelled in a stable condition.

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said they will review the incident, as will the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

More Stories

editors picks north burnett helicopter crash qas queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        Premium Content Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        News The 26-year-old also offered her $100 for nude photographs.

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 1.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 30.

        Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        Premium Content Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        News After Stacey Renee Tomlijenovic’s hand was crushed, she turned to using illicit...