Fence with barbed wire. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Fence with barbed wire. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Details released on sudden death at Rockhampton Prison

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
15th May 2018 7:09 AM

UPDATE 10AM: Queensland Corrective Services is currently working with the Queensland Police Service to investigate the death of a prisoner overnight at Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The 51-year-old remand prisoner was found in his single cell in a secure block at about 5am this morning, and declared deceased by health staff shortly afterwards.

His next of kin have been informed, and all staff involved will be offered counselling and support.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

INITIAL 7AM: It has been reported that there has been a sudden death at the Capricornia Correctional Centre earlier this morning.

Queensland Police Service are attending the scene.

At this stage no other information is known.

More information to come.

