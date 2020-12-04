Menu
The faces of Qld's 2020 road toll
News

Details emerge about possible cause of fatal Pinelands crash

Michael Nola
2nd Dec 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 4:57 AM
Forensic Crash Unit investigators are looking at speed as a possible factor in a crash that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Glenaven man on Tuesday afternoon.

The initial report indicated the man, who was the sole occupant of a ute, was travelling south on the New England Highway when he lost control of the vehicle.

It left the highway and crashed into an embankment and some trees.

Investigators said it appeared the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, which also contributed to his death.

The man died at the scene.

 

 

It has been a horror start to the Christmas holiday period with FCU officers also called to a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Warra.

That investigation is in preliminary stages, but the initial report indicated a van collided with a road train, about 10.50am.

A 62-year-old Dalby woman died at the scene.

A 27-year-old male truck driver and his 25-year-old passenger were uninjured.

The two crashes bring Queensland's road toll to 250 for 2020, with 59 of those lives lost in the Queensland Police Service's Southern Region, that includes Toowoomba.

FCU investigations are ongoing and anyone with information that would help the officers understand the moments before the crash should phone Policelink on 131 444.

They are looking for dashcam footage captured on the Warrego Highway near Warra between 10-10.50am and the New England Highway at Pinelands about 1pm, both on Tuesday.

Toowoomba Chronicle

