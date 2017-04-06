Details behind violent Barney Point stabbing, assault revealed

Tracey James and Robert Jamie Cleland leave Gladstone Courthouse on January 25, the day after the stabbing, after a successful bail application was heard in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A YEAR and a half long saga involving a trial, court hearings, serious assaults, a stabbing, and a nasty infection has finally come to a conclusion with the sentencing of Gladstone man on Wednesday.

Peter Harold Wilson pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Wednesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said that one January 24 last year, Wilson, along with former friend Robert Jamie Cleland, 46, and Cleland's girlfriend, Tracey James, arrived at a Barney Point residency to confront another man.

Wilson, 49, and the man began yelling at each other, Ms James walked over to pair and said: 'What's going on (Willo)?” Mr Le Grand said.

The court heard that Wilson misheard the sentence, and turned around to Ms James and said, "Did you just call me a f***ing dog?” and punched her in the face.

Ms James responded, "What the f***k what that for?” as Cleland rushed over to the aid of his girlfriend, Mr Le Grand said.

Wilson fled from the scene, but was caught up with by Cleland shortly after, who now had a knife, and stabbed Wilson multiple times, in the arm, chest and ribs.

Mr Le Grand said had Mr Wilson not been treated immediately by paramedics and airlifted to Rockhampton, it was likely he would have died.

The day after the offending Cleland was released from custody after a successful bail application in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

On March 10, 2017, Cleland was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding for the stabbing of Mr Howard in Gladstone District Court

It took jurors nine hours to come to a verdict at the time.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment and will be eligible for parole after three years.

Wilson spent two separate stints in hospital after the stabbing, the second time after the wounds became infected, Mr Le Grand said.

Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client also suffered a collapsed lung with a stab wound between his third and fourth rib and was unable to work due to a "stiff arm”.

Each stab wound, three in total, was about 3cm long, Mr Ahlstrand said.

A father to three adult children to two former girlfriends, the court heard Wilson was also the father of a two-month-old boy, to his current girlfriend.

Mr Ahlstrand said while he kept in regular contact with his three adult children, Wilson wanted to be fully involved in the upbringing of his youngest child.

Judge Craig Chowdhury said Wilson would need to step up and become a responsible adult and caring father.

The judge noted Wilson had a criminal history of violence and assaults dating back to the 80's and said: "You will have to stop offending if you want your boy to have any chance at a good life.”

Wilson was handed a three-month imprisonment term, wholly suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.