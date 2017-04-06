27°
News

Details behind violent Barney Point stabbing, assault revealed

Sarah Barnham
| 6th Apr 2017 6:00 PM
Tracey James and Robert Jamie Cleland leave Gladstone Courthouse on January 25, the day after the stabbing, after a successful bail application was heard in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Tracey James and Robert Jamie Cleland leave Gladstone Courthouse on January 25, the day after the stabbing, after a successful bail application was heard in the Gladstone Magistrates Court. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YEAR and a half long saga involving a trial, court hearings, serious assaults, a stabbing, and a nasty infection has finally come to a conclusion with the sentencing of Gladstone man on Wednesday.

Peter Harold Wilson pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Wednesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said that one January 24 last year, Wilson, along with former friend Robert Jamie Cleland, 46, and Cleland's girlfriend, Tracey James, arrived at a Barney Point residency to confront another man.

Wilson, 49, and the man began yelling at each other, Ms James walked over to pair and said: 'What's going on (Willo)?” Mr Le Grand said.

The court heard that Wilson misheard the sentence, and turned around to Ms James and said, "Did you just call me a f***ing dog?” and punched her in the face.

Ms James responded, "What the f***k what that for?” as Cleland rushed over to the aid of his girlfriend, Mr Le Grand said.

Wilson fled from the scene, but was caught up with by Cleland shortly after, who now had a knife, and stabbed Wilson multiple times, in the arm, chest and ribs.

Mr Le Grand said had Mr Wilson not been treated immediately by paramedics and airlifted to Rockhampton, it was likely he would have died.

The day after the offending Cleland was released from custody after a successful bail application in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

On March 10, 2017, Cleland was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding for the stabbing of Mr Howard in Gladstone District Court

It took jurors nine hours to come to a verdict at the time.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment and will be eligible for parole after three years.

Wilson spent two separate stints in hospital after the stabbing, the second time after the wounds became infected, Mr Le Grand said.

Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client also suffered a collapsed lung with a stab wound between his third and fourth rib and was unable to work due to a "stiff arm”.

Each stab wound, three in total, was about 3cm long, Mr Ahlstrand said.

A father to three adult children to two former girlfriends, the court heard Wilson was also the father of a two-month-old boy, to his current girlfriend.

Mr Ahlstrand said while he kept in regular contact with his three adult children, Wilson wanted to be fully involved in the upbringing of his youngest child.

Judge Craig Chowdhury said Wilson would need to step up and become a responsible adult and caring father.

The judge noted Wilson had a criminal history of violence and assaults dating back to the 80's and said: "You will have to stop offending if you want your boy to have any chance at a good life.”

Wilson was handed a three-month imprisonment term, wholly suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer
Details behind violent Barney Point stabbing, assault revealed

Details behind violent Barney Point stabbing, assault...

A YEAR and a half long saga involving a trial, court hearings, serious violence and drama is finally over with the sentencing of Gladstone man.

Where to go fishing after the rain

LOTS OF IMPACTS: Lake Awoonga in flood last Friday.

King salmon on the bite along with barra

Rocky still on flood alert

INUNDATED: A view of the floods from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter about 1pm yesterday.

Rising water cuts off homes, businesses

How coffee and fungi will fix a Gladstone creek

INTERESTING WORK: Conservation Volunteers Australia Gladstone regional manager Linda Fahle overlooking the Tigalee Creek myco restoration project site.

Volunteer project will restore Tigalee Creek

Local Partners

Major Rockhampton shopping centre becomes airport drop off

Creative new plan will see Rockhampton people back in the air

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Girls Night Out promises to be a classic

Pte Beau Sunderland, Yasmine McGuiness, Brenda Brodie, Brenda Smith and Marisa Kent.

A NEW venue will make this year's girls' night even better.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

LIST: Seven exciting events council is supporting

New music event, Truc-Tor-Bash and film festival snare funding from Gladstone Regional Council

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

TROPICAL RETREAT WITH EXPANSIVE WATER VIEWS

72 Sutton Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Are you tired of looking at homes that look the same? Are you looking for year round resort style living with a quality life style? Do you like to entertain? If...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 4 $255,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

19 Cania Way, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 19 Cania Way to the market! This low set brick home has plenty of attributes for the growing family. Features...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $159,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

QUALITY FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME + OFFICE ... BRING YOUR TOYS!

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Dreaming of owning your own family home?

27 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 3 OFFERS AROUND...

Dreaming of owning your own family home only 7 minutes from the Gladstone CBD and situated on a large 1175m2 block..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Price Reduced - Modern Home with Media Room

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,500

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind! If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the...

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!