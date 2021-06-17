Menu
Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS
News

Desperate search for one-year-old girl

by Darren Cartwright
17th Jun 2021 10:46 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

A one-year-old girl has been missing for almost 24 hours after last being seen with a woman leaving a residence in Brisbane’s outer suburbs.

The toddler was last sighted around midday on Wednesday, leaving a residence on Greenhill Road in Munruben, some 30 km south of the CBD, with a 37-year-old woman, police said.

Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS
The relationship between the pair has not been revealed although police say the woman “is known” the young girl.

The pair are believed to be travelling in a green 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero with the Queensland registration plate ‘143 ZQT.

Police say this woman left with the one-year-old around midday on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied / QPS
The woman is known to frequent the Beaudesert, Jimboomba, Logan and Ipswich areas.

The girl is described as Caucasian, with dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information to their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The one-year-old left with a woman from a residence at Munruben, some 30km south of Brisbane's CBD, police say. Picture:
Originally published as Desperate search for one-year-old girl

