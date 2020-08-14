Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
News

Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

14th Aug 2020 6:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jet-skiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp car park.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Police have made radio contact with the man but have not located him due to poor weather conditions.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

More Stories

editors picks jet ski missing moreton bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: See who will share in $36.8m

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: See who will share in $36.8m

        News The funding is the next step for local communities starting to recover.

        Resident worried about private health options in Gladstone

        Premium Content Resident worried about private health options in Gladstone

        News “Mater staff were told they had two weeks to vacate the premises,” Ian...

        Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

        Premium Content Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

        Crime His disqualification will make it difficult to get to and from work.

        Gladstone region seaside town surges into Top 10

        Premium Content Gladstone region seaside town surges into Top 10

        Travel More tourists are looking to stay at a destination right on our door step.