'Urgent': Council wants PM to visit Gladstone for energy summit

THE PRIME Minister is needed in Gladstone "urgently" for an energy crisis summit, according the Gladstone Regional Council.

The council is mounting a desperate bid to have Malcolm Turnbull visit the city to address a range of vital energy issues facing the region.

Mayor Matt Burnett will pen a letter to Canberra outlining a proposed summit to tackle energy issues.

The idea received support at yesterday's council meeting.

Councillor Cindi Bush said the council needed to invite not only the Prime Minister, but also international experts who have dealt with energy issues in other countries.

"It's a matter of urgency," Cr Bush said.

"Other countries are making coal sexy, more palatable as an energy source ... we're in a critical status now."

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said Gladstone's industrial future looked bleak over the next ten years and depended heavily on something being done.

"Gladstone is at the epicentre of the energy crisis," he said.

"We are at significant risk unless (Canberra) gets themselves sorted down there, or we're faced with the ugly prospect of huge job losses unless the issue is resolved."

Power prices in regional Queensland are set to rise by about $49 per year for the average residential user for 2017-18.

"Not a day goes by we don't receive a complaint in relation to power prices doubling," Cr Trevor said.

"It's time to stand up to Canberra and demand action rather than having us sleep walking into oblivion."

The council is hoping the summit could take place in coming months.

"Gladstone has all the ingredients for sustained growth," Cr Trevor said.

"To compete on a world stage, (the summit) is needed or the rest of the world will be laughing at us."