Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Drafting picked up a Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region award for their design of the Gladstone Men's Shed.
Gladstone Drafting picked up a Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region award for their design of the Gladstone Men's Shed. Julia Bartrim
News

Design a win for Gladstone company and the Men's Shed

Julia Bartrim
by
31st Jul 2018 5:06 PM

IT'S THE third or possibly even fourth year they've been awarded for their design work - but who's keeping track?

Anthony Buenen, manager of Gladstone Drafting and his wife Vicki, were recently awarded two Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region awards for their work on the Gladstone Men's Shed and on the 4CC radio station studio.

The couple visited the shed, which officially opened in October last year, to see how it's looking.

"It's really good to see that it is getting utilised and it's great to be part of something that is being used so well by these guys," Anthony said.

"From our point of view the award is more about what the space is used for rather than for it being pretty, like some of the other awards."

The shed is a massive structure which can easily accommodate about 45 men carrying out different tasks.

That kind of size is much needed, according to Gladstone Men's Shed president Gerry Graham as the organisation now has over 80 members.

 

Gladstone Drafting picked up a Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region award for their design of the Gladstone Men's Shed. Pictured Gerry Graham and Gladstone Drafting's Vicki and Anthony Buenen.
Gladstone Drafting picked up a Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region award for their design of the Gladstone Men's Shed. Pictured Gerry Graham and Gladstone Drafting's Vicki and Anthony Buenen. Julia Bartrim

"There's plenty of space, it's a safe working space, and you're not bumping into people, you've got specific work areas for different things," Gerry said.

"The welding is separated, the painting is separated and we've got a social space, it's great," he said.

Vicki and Anthony said they thought the reason they were so successful picking up awards lay in their willingness to listen to customers and understand their needs.

"Then it's about putting a flair on it," Anthony said.

Gladstone Drafting employs seven staff and is engaged in a host of projects, some community based, like designing a new Calliope netball shed and an expansion for the Calliope Rural Fire brigade and others are commercial and residential projects.

"We love doing out of the ordinary," Anthony said.

"Sustainable design is certainly something we'd love to get involved with whether it's commercial or residential.

"We have come up with quite a few weird and wonderful designs over the years."

Related Items

4cc gladstone drafting men's shed
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fire flares up next to highway north of Mount Larcom

    Fire flares up next to highway north of Mount Larcom

    News Motorist has reported a blaze off the highway north of Mount Larcom

    August to October roadworks to watch out for

    August to October roadworks to watch out for

    News List of roadworks for the Gladstone region during the coming months.

    64yo to face 'serious' charges in September

    64yo to face 'serious' charges in September

    Crime 64yo man's case adjourned until September.

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project

    News Rules Beach development seeking changes

    Local Partners