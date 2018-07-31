Design a win for Gladstone company and the Men's Shed

Gladstone Drafting picked up a Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region award for their design of the Gladstone Men's Shed.

IT'S THE third or possibly even fourth year they've been awarded for their design work - but who's keeping track?

Anthony Buenen, manager of Gladstone Drafting and his wife Vicki, were recently awarded two Building Designers Association of Queensland Central Queensland region awards for their work on the Gladstone Men's Shed and on the 4CC radio station studio.

The couple visited the shed, which officially opened in October last year, to see how it's looking.

"It's really good to see that it is getting utilised and it's great to be part of something that is being used so well by these guys," Anthony said.

"From our point of view the award is more about what the space is used for rather than for it being pretty, like some of the other awards."

The shed is a massive structure which can easily accommodate about 45 men carrying out different tasks.

That kind of size is much needed, according to Gladstone Men's Shed president Gerry Graham as the organisation now has over 80 members.

"There's plenty of space, it's a safe working space, and you're not bumping into people, you've got specific work areas for different things," Gerry said.

"The welding is separated, the painting is separated and we've got a social space, it's great," he said.

Vicki and Anthony said they thought the reason they were so successful picking up awards lay in their willingness to listen to customers and understand their needs.

"Then it's about putting a flair on it," Anthony said.

Gladstone Drafting employs seven staff and is engaged in a host of projects, some community based, like designing a new Calliope netball shed and an expansion for the Calliope Rural Fire brigade and others are commercial and residential projects.

"We love doing out of the ordinary," Anthony said.

"Sustainable design is certainly something we'd love to get involved with whether it's commercial or residential.

"We have come up with quite a few weird and wonderful designs over the years."