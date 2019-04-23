Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HONOURING: Eugene Ghee will be riding in this year's Anzac Day parade in Gatton.
HONOURING: Eugene Ghee will be riding in this year's Anzac Day parade in Gatton. Contributed
News

Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

Ebony Graveur
by
23rd Apr 2019 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM

INDIGENOUS soldiers who fought in World War I as part of Queensland's 11th Light Horse Regiment will be remembered across two days.

Descendants of the soldiers will be on horseback at the Gatton and Helidon Anzac Day parades as well as at the Emu Gully Memorial on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Australian Light Horse Association state director Barry Rodgers said the association wanted to recognise the role Aboriginal troopers played in World War I.

"They were wounded and they won medals," Mr Rodgers said.

"They were brilliant horsemen and extremely good soldiers. There were well over 1000 of them that served and they didn't get much recognition."

Mr Rodgers said he wanted more people to be aware of the role indigenous people had played in World War I. Four riders, all direct descendants of Light Horseman who fought in World War I, will be involved in the Helidon and Gatton Anzac Day parades.

"There are three grandsons and one great-granddaughter," he said. Eugene Ghee will be riding in the parades.

He is the grandson of Trooper James Lingwoodock, who fought in the Queensland 11th Light Horse Regiment in World War I.

anzac day light horse
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    'Start to grow': New Auckland shop turns a new leaf

    premium_icon 'Start to grow': New Auckland shop turns a new leaf

    Business Find out what's in store for the Spar Express at the Avion Centre on Shaw St

    Labor's plan to get cheaper gas flowing again

    premium_icon Labor's plan to get cheaper gas flowing again

    Politics Shorten expected to outline Labor's proposal in Gladstone today

    The Gladstone demographic not taking up life-saving tests

    premium_icon The Gladstone demographic not taking up life-saving tests

    Health About 80 people die each week from this disease