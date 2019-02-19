Deputy takes aim at Badderam boss over council lobbying

Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer claims Heidi Meyer is lobbying select councillors to support a residential expansion of the Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa.

Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer claims Heidi Meyer is lobbying select councillors to support a residential expansion of the Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa. Patrick Woods

DEPUTY Mayor Tim Dwyer has raised concerns some councillors are being lobbied by Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa founder and creative director Heidi Meyer to support a massive residential expansion.

Divisional councillor Ted Hungerford wasn't invited to the meeting and was left out of a response to the Daily's questions Ms Meyer widely circulated to councillors and media outlets.

Cr Dwyer responded to a widely-circulated email from Ms Meyer, in response to questions put to her on Monday, raising his concerns that some of his colleagues were being lobbied while divisional councillor Ted Hungerford, whom Cr Dwyer referred to as an "important councillor" in relation to the project, had been kept in the dark.

"He (Cr Hungerford) was not even invited to the meeting you requested last week, that was portrayed as an update, but in fact was a meeting to promote a new proposal outside of the approval you have," Cr Dwyer wrote.

"My concern is that some councillors are being lobbied and therefore creating a possible conflict of interest for these councillors down the track, due to the influence being exerted on them to potentially support something before a formal development application is lodged."

The seven-star resort proposal was approved by Sunshine Coast Council last year, but the Daily revealed a meeting between Ms Meyer and councillors last week, was used to push for alternative proposals.

PROPOSED: Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa. Contributed

The Daily understands planning portfolio head Cr Christian Dickson, economic portfolio head Steve Robinson and tourism head Jason O'Pray met with Ms Meyer along with CEO Michael Whittaker and others.

In her response sent to a number of councillors and media outlets, Ms Meyer took a swipe at Cr Hungerford and labelled the Daily anti-development.

She said in the months following last year's approval they quickly went "back to the drawing board" to understand how they could create a "positive investment return" for the project.

The result was one revised and two additional investment concepts which were presented at the meeting last Friday.

The resort component would be scaled back under concept one, while concept two required a boundary realignment to bring in existing 41 residential approvals on surrounding blocks.

Concept three was to create 48, one-acre residential-rural lots for a regenerative community which would have access to the scaled-back resort and facilities.

Cr Ted Hungerford Contributed

Cr Hungerford said he was "blown away" by the correspondence and couldn't understand why he hadn't been invited to any meeting regarding the project, as the local councillor.

He said the 'update' meeting to push for alternatives raised governance questions, given there'd been no pre-lodgement meetings or development applications lodged for the expansion.

"Is this the right way to go about lodging development applications?" Cr Hungerford said.

"Is it considered lobbying?"

He questioned whether the meeting had now created a conflict of interest for the councillors present.

"I'm sort of blown away and the fact I was excluded makes me wonder why I was excluded," he said.

"Maybe it's because I'm not a pro-development, 'what town plan' councillor?"