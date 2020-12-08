Top teacher allegedly asked for child sex on classifieds

A deputy principal has been charged with online child exploitation after allegedly posting an advert on a classifieds website.

A deputy principal at a northwest Sydney high school allegedly tried to pay a 14-year-old girl for sex after posting an advert on a classifieds website.

Damian Wanstall, 47, the deputy principal at Kellyville High School, was arrested in Westmead on Monday following an investigation by detectives from the child abuse and sex crime's squad.

Police will allege he tried to arrange to meet and pay a 14-year-old girl for sex after posting an advert to classifieds website Locanto. However it was actually detectives posing as the teenager.

Police arrest Damian Wanstall at Westmead yesterday.

Police will further allege he sent messages about sexually explicit acts he wished to perform on the girl and had planned to meet with her in Western Sydney.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard said a computer and memory card seized at a Rouse Hill home will undergo forensic examination.

Kellyville high school.

"There's nothing at this stage to indicate a pattern of behaviour, but again that will form part of our investigation, bearing in mind this investigation is short in nature … time frame … so we will be going back and exploring other avenues and aspects of his online activities," he said.

Police arrested Mr Wanstall at Westmead about 4.30pm yesterday before taking him to Granville Police Station where he was charged with using a carriage service to procure a child under 16 years for sexual activity and use carriage service to transmit child abuse material.

His bail was refused and is expected to front Fairfield Local Court today.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the child abuse and sex crimes squad into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the group; and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

The child abuse and sex crimes squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

