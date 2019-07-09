Deputy Premier open to 24hr mine shutdown

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is open to a 24-hour shutdown at mines following the CFMEU's proposal in the wake of another mining fatality at the weekend.

Ms Trad said the situation needed significant attention.

"If the union thinks that this is the best way to go about it then I think we should consider that but frankly … I've been on mine sites, I know the inductions that you need to go through, there are significant and rigorous safety standards," she said.

South Mackay man David Routledge was killed at Middlemount Mine on Wednesday, June 26.

When asked about revelations the Mining Safety and Health Advisory Committee did not convene for four months because it couldn't meet its gender quota, Ms Trad said she was not across the detail but that Queensland had a "very good track record" on ensuring diversity on boards.

"We want to know why are seeing these spate if fatalities," she said.

"We need the independent reviews to tell us what has been the problem here but we do not shirk our responsibility when it comes to safety on work sites.

"If the consensus (after two reviews wrap up) is that the coroner should play a role, if they don't already play a role, then that should take place absolutely.

"I think that the more attention paid to this devastating turn of events the better we'll be and the better off workers will be in the future."