Deputy Premier delivers Victoria border reality check

Queensland is unlikely to reopen its border to Victoria next week, despite huge reductions in coronavirus cases in the southern state.

That's the message from Queensland's Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles, who says the coronavirus "situation in Victoria remains concerning".

Although Mr Miles said Victoria had done "a really good job" in bringing its second wave of the pandemic virus under control, Queensland was likely to continue to monitor the situation in that state before opening the border to Victorians.

"They continue to have very strict restrictions in place," he said. "It's not until those localized restrictions are lifted that we can have a full picture of what the state of community transmission there in Victoria is."

Mr Miles said NSW's so-called mystery infections were also being watched closely by his Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young in the countdown to the end of the month, when she would reassess Queensland border closures.

"I understand they had in the last seven days four cases of unlinked transmission," he said. "That's twice what they had in the seven days before that.

"There's still live outbreaks there that they are managing. They are still cases that they are unable to link to existing clusters."

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles . Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr Miles reported another day of no new coronavirus cases in Queensland on Thursday.

But he said two crewmen aboard the cargo ship Sofrana Surville, anchored off the Sunshine Coast, had tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"There's a meeting under way at the moment to determine if they will be evacuated to a hospital on the mainland and which hospital that will be," Mr Miles said in Bundaberg, where he is campaigning in the lead up to the October 31 Queensland election.

If the crewmen are brought to a hospital on the mainland, they will be added to Queensland's tally of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, which stands at 1165.

Mr Miles said genomic testing on the two crewmen, requested by the New Zealand Government, would be carried out to determine whether those cases were linked to an engineer who worked on the ship earlier this month.

The engineer tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 in New Zealand at the weekend.

Originally published as Deputy Premier delivers Victoria border reality check