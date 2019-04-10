Deputy PM visits Gladstone to spruik $100m road upgrade

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack visited with Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd to tlak about upgrades to Gladstone's Port Access Road 10 April 2019.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack visited Gladstone today to spruik last week's announcement of $100million towards an upgrade to Port Access Rd.

The stage two upgrade will see the road connect the Gladstone port to the Dawson and Bruce Highways.

"It's going to make such a difference for Gladstone, such a difference to the truck companies, such a difference for those people who cart; whether it's grain, whether it's heavy vehicle mining equipment, no matter what it is, beef, you name it,” Mr McCormack said.

"Anything that's dealing with primary industries we want to get it to the Gladstone port quicker and we want to make sure it gets there safe.”

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the project was important to diversify the local economy.

"We can get the trucks off stage one right onto stage two bringing our commodities into the Gladstone port, whether they're coming from Emerald, Biloela, north or south,” Mr Burnett said.

Councillor Peter Masters said the upgrade would also benefit families.

"It's an important piece of infrastructure not only for the safety of our mums and dads as they travel down Hanson Rd. No longer will they have to mix in with these heavy vehicles,” Mr Masters said. "But it's an important piece of the jigsaw to get those vehicles from out west to get those commodities and that agricultural product.”

Prior to the 2016 election, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd would not commit to the $100-million upgrade citing the need for an updated report from the state Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"I haven't seen the final project as of yet but it's well in the pipeline,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The route has changed a bit over the past three years.

"It's not quite shovel ready now but... we'll get the main roads and the Queensland Government on board ASAP and get the project on the way.

"We're virtually decided on the route so now it's just up to costing, scooping, planning and... those negotiations.

"Now the money's there they can get on with the planning.”

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers slammed the deputy prime minister for visiting Gladstone "completely empty handed”.

"He announced no new funding for any projects,” Mr Beers said.

"He failed to match our commitment to upgrade the Gladstone Hospital.

"The best he could offer was to re-announce an overdue commitment for stage two of the Port Access Rd.

"It's disappointing that yet again another senior member of the LNP has come to Gladstone and failed to deliver anything new.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey was asked if he would approve the project.

"The federal LNP are sandbagging one of their most marginal Queensland seats, knowing full well their funding won't even be available for at least two, if not three years,” Mr Bailey said.