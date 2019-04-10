Deputy PM spruiks benefits of Adani

APPROVED: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has talked about the benefits of the Carmichael mine in a visit to the office of The Observer.

APPROVED: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has talked about the benefits of the Carmichael mine in a visit to the office of The Observer. Matt Taylor GLA100419FLYNN

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has voiced his support for the Carmichael mine after Adani cleared an important federal hurdle earlier this week.

Speaking to The Observer yesterday he outlined the benefits he thought the project could have for the Flynn electorate.

"It will give people the confidence and hope that those 1400 jobs that were the subject of 14,000 job applications is a goer,” Mr McCormack said.

"The (federal) environmental department, which advises Melissa Price the minister, has given it their approval and (she) has done the right thing by agreeing to an independent analysis.

"She's followed the science as you would expect a good environmental minister to do.

"Now the onus is on the Queensland Government to do the same.”

Minister Price approved Adani's groundwater management plan on Tuesday.

The mine will be built in the Galilee Basin, northwest of Gladstone.

"It also gives the traditional owners - who voted 294 to 1 to go ahead and support this particular project - it gives them the confidence and hope for the future,” Mr McCormack said.

"It just makes every good sense to just go ahead with it.”

Mr McCormack said the pressure was now on the Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk to approve the project.

"She now needs to get on board and support those people who support this,” he said.

"It's a good export earner, it has met the necessary commonwealth approvals scientifically, environmentally, just get on with it.”