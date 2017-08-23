Deputy Mayor questions Gladstone Airport's independence

GLADSTONE Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor says yesterday's decision by Gladstone Airport to privatise its security staff puts the council in a difficult position - and it may be time to revisit the airport's status as an independent corporation.

Cr Trevor told The Observer that contracting out services "inevitably leads to cuts to wages and conditions and job losses".

"On the one hand the Gladstone Airport Corporation is exactly that - a corporation separate to council that makes its decisions independently of council," he said.

"On the other hand, as the sole shareholder we have to collectively ask ourselves this question: Do we support cuts to workers' wages and conditions?"

"This argument will need to be tested on the floor of the council chambers."

Cr Trevor said airport security was a number one priority, but he didn't accept it could be improved by "cutting the wages and conditions of hard-working locals".

"I have previously asked why we couldn't bring the airport back under the council's umbrella to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in director's fees," he said.

"It might be time to revisit that strategy."