BY-ELECTION: Gladstone council nominations to open soon

EVEN though the council election hasn't officially been called yet, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said it was an encouraging sign that people are already nominating.

"It's great to hear that people in our community have put their hand up already," he said.

"It's an extremely good for the region and good for democracy.

"I don't doubt there will be more wanting to stand for election."

A by-election will be held later this year to replace Cr. Cindi Bush who resigned from council in September.

Cr. Trevor said a date hasn't been fixed for the by-election.

"The by-election is run by the Electoral Commission Queensland," he said.

"We are required by law to pay them to run the by-election for us.

"We did ask for a postal vote rather than a stand up vote, but at this stage we haven't heard anything in relation to that.

"We are working toward some dates in November, but nothing has been decided yet.

"Although nominations will officially open very soon."

He had some advice for any potential candidates thinking of nominating for the by-election.

"It's not just cutting ribbons and opening shiny, new parks," he said.

"It's a tough job to take on at this time.

"Gladstone has just had one of the the biggest booms the southern hemisphere has ever seen and is currently transitioning back to relative normality.

"It's all about fiscal responsibility and reducing our debt levels.

"That's the key, so we don't have huge interest bills hanging over our heads.

"We're working hard to stabilise debt levels while maintaining council services."

Cr Trevor added that there were green shoots for Gladstone's recovery on the horizon.

"There are projects that are a little way away yet," he said.

"Also, it's good the community is pulling together, that's something we do really well here in Gladstone.

"There's a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes."