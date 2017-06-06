Deputy mayor: Carmichael could be catalyst CQ needs

CATALYST: Chris Trevor is optimistic about the opportunities the Carmichael coal mine will bring to central Queensland.

GLADSTONE'S deputy mayor is hoping Adani's decision to give the green light to the Carmichael mine will be a catalyst for further development in the Galilee Basin.

Cr Chris Trevor said hopefully other coal mines would now proceed in the region.

He said the "common-use infrastructure", the rail line to Abbot Point, was vital to opening the area.

"It's fantastic news for central Queenslanders, it will create up 10,000 direct and indirect jobs," Cr Trevor said.

"We are so grateful for Adani agreeing to proceed and giving a green light to this.

"At a time when central Queensland is really suffering with job losses, which are ongoing, this is a light on the hill for us."

Cr Trevor said it was good news for people that were doing FIFO work away as well.

"There's certainly excitement for FIFO workers who are at Barrow Island, Wheatstone and Darwin LNG plants, that work has only got about 18 months to go now," he said.

"If they're able to return to their home towns in central Queensland, they'll be closer to their families and will also have long-term employment opportunities in the construction and the production phase."