A judge has slammed Justin Roffe-Gammon who drove under the influence of cannabis and prescription medication, ploughing into a woman walking her dog.
‘Depressingly familiar’: Judge fury at drug-drive chaos

by Patrick Billings
22nd Jan 2020 7:35 PM
A DRUG-affected driver who pinned a woman and her dog against a fence after a burnout gone wrong near Brisbane has been jailed.

Justin Roffe-Gammon, 25, appeared in Beenleigh District Court today after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The court heard that in October 2016 he was driving in Waterford West when he accelerated out of a roundabout and caused his tyres to smoke, which covered the back of his car.

The car lurched out of control and hit a tree before ploughing into a 53-year-old woman and her dog, pinning them against a fence.

The victim suffered a laceration deep enough to expose muscle, which required surgery, and nerve damage.

Roffe-Gammon tested positive to cannabis and several medications he'd been prescribed for a panic-related illness.

The court heard he had been caught speeding three times after the offence which Judge Craig Chowdhury described as "astonishing".

He also had a prior conviction for speeding while affected by MDMA and cannabis.

In a victim impact statement the woman said she had lost much of her physical independence and was reliant on pain medication.

"I'll never be the same again, I'll never be able to forget what happened," she said.

Justice Chowdhury said the details of the case were "depressingly familiar".

"I don't know what the police and courts can do to try and convince people that when you get behind the wheel you are driving a lethal weapon and you have to take every responsible care," he said.

"When you're prescribed medications like yours ask the doctor ... what should I do?

"Don't just leave it up to chance."

He sentenced Roffe-Gammon to three-and-a-half years' jail setting parole eligibility after 12 months.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.

