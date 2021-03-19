Depp’s explosive text about Heard revealed

Johnny Depp wrote he "wouldn't touch" ex-wife Amber Heard "with a hazmat suit on" in messages revealed in court today.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor described his ex in the text as a "f***ing wh*re", adding, "I f***ing hate her" in a message sent to his nurse.

The Court of Appeal was today shown the message as Depp, 57, launched an appeal over last year's High Court ruling that he repeatedly attacked his then-wife Ms Heard.

Depp sued The Sun for branding him a "wife beater" but his lawsuit was unsuccessful after judge, Mr Justice Nicol, ruled in the publication's favour after a three-week trial which took place in July last year.

Depp has appealed the ruling, and today his lawyers claimed Ms Heard, 34, was not a credible witness, citing her pledge to donate her full $9 million divorce settlement to two charities.

His lawyers claim there was only evidence of her giving $451,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and $129,000 to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Andrew Caldecott QC, for Depp, claimed the actress may have "deceived" the judge into thinking "she was a likely victim of domestic violence".

But Adam Wolanski QC, for The Sun, said Depp was "preoccupied" with the idea that his ex was a "scumbag gold-digger".

The judges were shown a text message sent by Depp to his nurse in August 2016 which read: "She won't donate ONE PENNY!!!! No way she'll give a dime to anyone!!! Thank f*** she's gone!!! Makes me sick to think of how hard I tried to make it work. Now … Honestly, I wouldn't touch that f***ing wh*re with a hazmat suit on!!! What scum. I f***ing hate her!!!"

And Mr Wolanski said it was "fanciful" and "absurd" to suggest that Ms Heard's charity donations could have influenced the judge's finding that Depp assaulted her.

He said: "The labelling of Ms Heard as a 'gold-digger' was a misogynistic trope. It was hopeless, just like (Depp's) theory that these accounts of abuse are a 'hoax'.

"It's nonsensical, and goes to no issue in the case."

Mr Wolanski said Ms Heard had pledged to pay the money to the charities over the course of ten years, and had already donated $2.3 million.

He added: "She has made these pledges and she fully intends to fulfil them."

Depp's lawyers claim Mr Justice Nicol "failed to examine the evidence and the arguments with the care that the parties were entitled to expect", despite a four-week trial and the fact the judge spent three months preparing his judgment.

They also claimed his intricately-detailed judgment, which runs to 129 pages and more than 69,000 words, "lacks both analysis and reasoning".

The Court of Appeal will announce its decision on whether to give Depp leave to appeal at a later date.

