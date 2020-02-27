Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDIGNIFIED BRAWL: Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts was sentenced at the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.
UNDIGNIFIED BRAWL: Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts was sentenced at the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.
News

Dad fresh from jail starts punch-up at shopping centre

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
26th Feb 2020 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK dad fresh out of jail may have been banned from Rose City Shoppingworld but that didn't stop him throwing punches at a shopper who 'stared at him.'

According to police prosecutor Ken Wiggan, there was no prior altercation before Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts, 20, followed a shopper out into the centre's carpark and attacked him on the evening of February 11.

"When police asked what he meant by that (the fight), he responded 'I just don't like it when people stare at me'," Sgt Wiggan said.

One brawl wasn't enough for McKavanagh-Crofts, who returned a day later to throw more punches at a different shopper, with that fight spilling out onto the road in the way of drivers.

When asked why he attacked the second man, McKavanagh-Crofts said it was over an ex-girlfriend.

"There are mums and dads and kids at the shops. It's unacceptable, Your Honour," Sgt Wiggan told Magistrate Julian Noud.

Fronting the Warwick Magistrates Court, McKavanagh-Crofts pleaded guilty to four charges, including two of trespassing and two of committing a public nuisance.

Lawyer Philip Crook said McKavanagh-Crofts didn't know the two-year shop ban was still in place.

"He was under the impression he was fine because he was never pulled up by security guards," Mr Crook said.

In October, the dad-of-one was sentenced to two years and six months for a robbery, but was released on parole in December.

Mr Noud noted it was fortunate McKavanagh-Crofts had not been charged with assault for the punch-up, or he would likely face jail again.

"Your behaviour, it must be said, was undignified," Mr Noud said.

"To be involved in a physical fight with another man on the street is deplorable behaviour," he said.

Mr Noud fined McKavanagh-Crofts $400 and recorded a conviction.

dad dail punch up shoppng centre
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW ERA: More changes, upgrades at Gladstone Marina

        premium_icon NEW ERA: More changes, upgrades at Gladstone Marina

        News New pathways and the decomissioning of Auckland Point Berth 1 are just two of the recent changes at Gladstone Marina as part of the ongoing East Shores redevelopment.

        Aust-first project to blend natural gas with hydrogen

        premium_icon Aust-first project to blend natural gas with hydrogen

        News AN Australian first $4.2 million gas injection facility will be built in Gladstone...

        100+ JOBS: Gladstone chosen for huge hydrogen plant

        premium_icon 100+ JOBS: Gladstone chosen for huge hydrogen plant

        Business A proposed multi-billion-dollar facility

        Avenge mission goes wrong after alleged Maccas spit

        premium_icon Avenge mission goes wrong after alleged Maccas spit

        News A man who threatened to bash a juvenile after accusing them of spitting on his baby...