After six years, Crow Street Creative has been canned.
‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
27th May 2021 12:00 AM
An iconic Gladstone art and music event has ended after nearly six years.

Crow Street Creative was the place to be Friday and Saturday nights but due to organisers feeling “depleted”, the event has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Organisers made the announcement on social media on Tuesday night.

“After nearly six years of events, workshops, concerts … our stock of energy is severely depleted,” the post said.

“The time has now come to put a stop to Crow Street Creative’s regular activities.”

Crow Street Creative organisers Jamie Tattersall, William Debois with artists Jenny Fournier and Kristel Kelly.
Treasurer William Debois said it took “a lot” of energy to run the event each month.

“I can’t speak for everyone but the general gist, we were all pretty depleted of energy,” he said.

Mr Debois said the event ran like a “business” and was not viable.

Crow Street Creative artist Jenny Fournier with the Corvid Hamper which supported artists during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“With any non-profit organisation, you need a set of skills to be able to operate and if you only have a small number of people it gets to the stage where it becomes quite exhausting and demanding,” he said.

“But the support from the community has always been amazing.”

Kissing the Flint rocking the stage at Crow Street Creative on August 29, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens
Crow Street Creative was well-known for its Saturday Food and Music Festivals, Friday Nights at Crow St events as well as giving emerging artists a platform.

This Saturday’s will be the event’s last Food and Music Festival however the art precinct will still be available for private hire.

BBQ Fairy at Crow Street Creative March 28 2020
Mr Debois said the last event would be louder than before, with the event going out with a “bang”.

“We know that the Crow Street events will be missed, so don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate with us the amazing contribution that our volunteers, artists and food vendors have made to Gladstone’s cultural landscape, before we slip into a well deserved retirement.”  
Crow Street Food & Music Festival goes from 6-9pm. It is $5 entry for adults with kids and performers free.

