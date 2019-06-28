Department responds to Ubobo scholarship proposal

Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre is offering four $1000 scholarships for primary school students to attend Ubobo State School.

Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre is offering four $1000 scholarships for primary school students to attend Ubobo State School. gpointstudio

THE Department of Education has advised it is not involved in the scholarship proposal to attract students to Ubobo State School.

Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre is offering four $1000 scholarships for primary school students to attend the school.

Applications opened on Tuesday ahead of the start of Term 3 on July 15.

A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed there were currently no students enrolled at the school.

"While the Department of Education is always appreciative of community support for local schools, it has not been consulted on this proposal and does not endorse the Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre scholarship initiative," they said.

"As a rural school, Ubobo State School has undergone enrolment fluctuations over the past few years.

"The Department of Education recognises the important role that state schools play in all communities across the state.

"The role that state schools play in small, rural and remote communities is particularly important, as often there is a significant distance to the nearest school.

"The department also recognises that many schools are subject to fluctuations in enrolments as a result of demographic factors in the communities they serve (eg seasonal workers and the impacts of drought/weather, etc.)."

BVCDC member Mark McLachlan said the group felt it didn't have enough time to consult with the Department of Education.

"It's correct they haven't been consulted and we haven't asked for their endorsement. We've done this as a community body concerned about keeping the school open," Mr McLachlan said.

"We consulted the principal and P&C before offering these scholarships and they advised that it may be seen to be a conflict of interest if they had any involvement and that's why we took the initiative."