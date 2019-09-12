Deodorant removed from shelves amid chroming concerns

Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.

Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.

A MAJOR Cairns CBD supermarket is among retailers across the city who have removed a deodorant brand from their shelves amid rising concerns over chroming.

Police had requested the Woolworths on Abbott St remove the items and a spokeswoman from the company confirmed they had complied.

Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.

"They will continue to be available to customers at the service desk," she said.

"We will continue to work closely with police and local groups to help support community health and safety."

Police confirmed other CBD supermarkets and general stores which sold deodorants had also removed it.