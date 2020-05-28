Denyer names worst celeb to appear on Feud

Grant Denyer has revealed which star was the worst at Family Feud. Picture: Mark Stewart

Grant Denyer has revealed which star was the worst at Family Feud. Picture: Mark Stewart

Grant Denyer has named and shamed the celebrity who was the "worst ever" to appear on Family Feud.

Some of Australia's biggest stars appeared on the game show between 2014 to 2018, but one in particular was ridiculously bad at the game, Denyer said.

"The cool thing about the Feud is that you don't have to be a genius to play it," he told news.com.au. "In fact, the smarter you are, the worse you play!

"The worst player to ever play Family Feud was Waleed Aly. He came at it from such an intellectual point of view, but the thing is you've got to think like the common man. Before I ask a question I say, 'We surveyed 100 people,' but Waleed does not think like 100 people."

Denyer said most of Aly's answers "bombed" and The Project co-host didn't really enjoy the experience.

"He took it so badly, that was the funniest thing," Denyer laughed. "He was devastated because it was his son's favourite show. He was finally living up to his son's hopes and dreams and expectations of being on his favourite TV show and he was terrible at it!"

After being axed in 2018, Channel 10 is bringing Family Feud back for a special 10-episode run and they're looking for certain people to apply to be on the show.

"If you're going to bring it back, you need a reason to bring it back and this is a great reason: to celebrate the frontline workers of COVID-19," Denyer said.

"Whether they be nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers or even people who have had their entire household incomes decimated by COVID-19, we'd love to give them the chance to win $100,000."

Applications are now open here and the episodes will be filmed in Sydney in July.

Some fans will be hoping that these 10 special episodes of Family Feud could see the game show return full-time later in the year, but Denyer was doubtful.

"That's not the plan at this stage," he told news.com.au. "I wasn't really prepared to come back to the Feud for no reason. It was a wonderful show for me … but I'd moved on. But when the idea was raised that this was a great way to hand out fistfuls of cash to those who need it and deserve our recognition right now, I absolutely saw the value in that."

Originally published as Denyer names worst celeb to appear on Feud