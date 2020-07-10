Menu
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
News

Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

Danielle Buckley
10th Jul 2020 11:14 AM
A WOMAN who was raped by a Brisbane dentist 40 years ago has said outside court that people need to know “they will be accountable no matter how long it takes”.

Retired dentist Peter James Agnew, 67, was found guilty of rape and indecent assault in Brisbane District Court this morning for the crimes he committed against a young dental nurse at his Stafford clinic in 1980.

Judge Deborah Richards found Agnew guilty after a three-day trial in June.

After the verdict was read, the woman was hugged by her sister and Agnew was lead away from the dock into custody.

He will be sentenced later this month.

The former nurse said outside court that it was “surreal” to hear the verdict this morning.

“It’s been long and hard,” she said.

“In a workplace you expect that you can be protected. It’s such a violation of duty of care and it’s just been a nightmare, the whole thing.

“Nothing changes if nothing changes and people have to know they will be held accountable no matter how long ago it was.

Her sister said: “It’s over now”.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

