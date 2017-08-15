Dental spa brings 'modern beauty' to Gladstone

The team from One Dental: Anita and David Fortier with Stacey Fothergill, Tiffany Shanahan and Hayley Kurtz.

ONE Dental Clinic husband and wife duo have combined their dental practice with a spa room to meet the demands of modern beauty trends.

Opening the spa was "a long time coming” for aesthetic therapist Anita Fortier and dentist Dr David Fortier, who founded their business in 2007.

"We're in a society where beauty is one of the highest growing industries, so we're trying to bring that in and diversify our dental practice,” Anita said. "It's not just about the teeth.”

Treatments at One Dental Spa include facial injectables, anti-wrinkle injections, chemical peels, full service facial treatment and IPL(intense pulsed light) treatments.

"We feel that the facial aesthetics works well beside the dental clinic,” Anita said.

The spa, which is part of the One Dental Group, is open to treating all clientele.

Anita said males and females have similar concerns when addressing wrinkles and hair removal, at One Dental Spa we cater for everybody.