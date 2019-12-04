Menu
ALL SMILES: Judy Fanelli, Zoe Walmsley and Colleen Tribe excited about Fanelli Dental's Community Smiles Project
Dental practice helps disadvantaged youth

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
COMMUNITY has always been front of mind for the team at Fanelli Dental, and this year they’ve decided to try something new.

Practice owner-manager Judy Fanelli said the team liked the idea of giving back.

She said the practice provided oral hygiene education in kindergartens and schools but wanted to take their help one step further.

Mrs Fanelli said they teamed up with Roseberry Qld to provide dental work to disadvantaged youth.

“We organised for three young people to come and have a comprehensive clean and assessment,” Mrs Fanelli said.

“We’re doing all their dental work for them.”

The initiative only kicked off this week, but Mrs Fanelli said the practice planned to keep it going.

She said through the Community Smile Project the practice would treat disadvantaged youth each month.

“We’ll start them off with a great clean and set them up with oral hygiene,” Mrs Fanelli said.

“We want to give them back their smile.”

She said it was exciting to do something that would make a difference.

“It’s great for us and we feel like we’re doing something positive rather than just giving prizes for raffles,” she said.

Mrs Fanelli said the practice would continue to monitor the project and find ways to make it evolve.

