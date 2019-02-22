Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen, Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and Business Minister Rasmus Jarlov are pretty pleased with themselves. Picture: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix/AP
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen, Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and Business Minister Rasmus Jarlov are pretty pleased with themselves. Picture: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix/AP
Cycling & MTB

Cycle-friendly Denmark taking on Tour de France in 2021

22nd Feb 2019 9:43 AM

COPENHAGEN will host the opening three stages of the 2021 Tour de France, making it the most northerly Grand Depart in the race's history.

The move follows a trend of starting the Tour outside France, with Brussels hosting this year's Grand Depart, German city Dusseldorf having the honour in 2017 and Utrecht in the Netherlands launching the race in 2015.

Britain, in 2007 and 2014, also hosted the Grand Depart, as have Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland, but this is the first time it will begin in Scandinavia.

Denmark will be the 10th country to host the start of the three-week Tour, which finishes in Paris.

"The Danes set an outstanding example by making bicycles their leading means of transport in urban areas," race director Christian Prudhomme said on Thursday local time.

"In Copenhagen, we will meet fans who acclaim the champions of world cycling.

"The energy that supporters and curious locals will channel to riders, followers and viewers of the Tour will most assuredly be a great source of inspiration to succeed in our greatest challenge - seeing the future on a bike."

Stage one will be a 13km individual time trial around the streets of Copenhagen, followed by a 190km stage from Roskilde to Nyborg across the 18km Great Belt Bridge.

The third stage will be a 170km route from Vejle to Sonderborg, before the peloton heads back towards France.

Copenhagen is described as the world's most cycle-friendly city and claims to have more bicycles than people.

- Reuters

More Stories

christian prudhomme copenhagen denmark tour de france
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News These items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when it reopens on Saturday

    Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    premium_icon Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    News Anglo American has confirmed the mine worker's identity.

    Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    premium_icon Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    News Clean energy presentation held at Gladstone Bowls Club.

    'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    premium_icon 'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    News Owner says rumours are not a joke and can be harmful to business.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:00 AM