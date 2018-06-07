DENIED JUSTICE: How men are put at risk in Gladstone courts

The 2016-17 Queensland Magistrates Court annual report reveals our courts were extremely busy last year.

JUSTICE experts are pushing for more funding to stop vulnerable Gladstone residents falling through the legal cracks.

Gladstone, Childers and Biloela magistrates handled 5696 criminal and civil cases last financial year, the Magistrates Courts of Queensland Annual Report shows.

A total of 3039 adult defendants and 108 children faced 5672 charges in 2016-17.

Magistrates also dealt with 609 breaches of bail, probation and suspended sentences; 423 civil claims, 1083 domestic and family violence order cases; and 434 child protection order actions.

Central Queensland Community Legal Centre chairperson Wayne Jones said he had particular concerns for people facing domestic violence order hearings without representation.

"A person can be at the pointy end of court proceedings, facing orders and we need to have enough resources to be able to sit down with them to resolve issues with their former partner and their children," the CQU law academic said.

"Often many men feel beaten by the process and often it is the first time they are dragged into court.

"If they don't seek advice they may not see their children.

"We could do better if we had the funding to give them more legal advice about the broader issues."

Bad children need support not court, says expert

The State Government needed to invest more money in community and low-cost legal services, said Bill Potts, whose firm represents clients in our region.

"We build bridges, we build roads, we build tunnels but why don't we spend that kind of money on the justice system?" the deputy president of the Queensland Law Society said.

"We have people being denied justice - they are being convicted or they can't appeal properly because they are being denied access to a system that favours those who have the resources for representation."

The Queensland Government said it had invested millions in rolling out specialist courts and resourcing support services.

This included providing $85.1 million for Legal Aid and passing on Federal Government funding to community legal centres, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said.

Bill Potts says the State Government needs to invest more money in community legal services Contributed

Justice clearance rates okay

THE Gladstone District Court has one of the state's better clearance rates.

A total of 52 new defendants faced the court last financial year while 70 those cases were finalised.

There are 13 cases still active from previous years.

The 2016-17 District Court of Queensland Annual Report shows the court has a 134 per cent clearance rate - higher than most other centres.

The nearest Supreme Court, in Rockhampton, dealt with 97 new cases in 2016-17 and finalised 101.

It still has 13 active cases from previous years and a clearance rate of 104 per cent.

In her annual report to parliament, Supreme Court Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said case backlogs showed there was a need for more judicial officers to be appointed.

"The inability to reduce the active pending matters ... highlights the need for additional judicial resources to meet the increasing demand," Justice Holmes said.

Queensland Law Society deputy president Bill Potts called on the State Government to appoint five more district court judges, three more supreme court justices and 10 more magistrates.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said the Attorney General would "continue to work with" Chief Justice Holmes and the District Court of Queensland chief judge and the chief magistrate on resource allocations. - NewsRegional

The Queensland Government says it has invested millions in rolling out specialist courts and resourcing support services. John Weekes

BY THE NUMBERS

Gladstone Magistrate Courts 2016-17 performance:

Adult defendants - 3039

Adult charges - 5411

Child defendants - 108

Child charges - 261

Breaches of bail and court orders - 609

Domestic and family violence orders - 1083

Child protection orders - 434

Civil cases - 423

Source: Queensland Government