DEMOLITION UNDER WAY: Mary's Commercial Hotel went up in flames in August 2018.
News

Demolition begins at iconic Mary's Hotel

Ebony Graveur
by
29th Jan 2019 4:08 PM

AFTER the iconic Mary's Commercial Hotel went up in flames in the early hours of August 22 last year, the fate of the 134-year-old building has been uncertain.

Barricaded off for months, the fencing has been wrapped in black plastic covered in posters, one for Asbestos Response, warning of asbestos, and one for a demolition company, J and J Coastal Demolition.

Now workers in hard-hats are atop the building, conducting what appears to be the early stages of the demolition process.

Principal assessor for Asbestos Response Dean Churner said initial stages of demolition were under way and that the excavator would most likely arrive on Thursday.

"There is a controlled hand demolition initially to separate the building from the neighbouring building to make sure there is no danger of damage to this when the excavator comes to demolish the remaining structures," he said.

"The demolition will involve saturation of all materials prior to, during demolition, and while loading the double lined skips or trucks."

Mr Churner said the building had undergone renovations over the years and only limited pockets of bonded asbestos had been located.

"Multiple sampling for asbestos, containing settled dust inside the pub, have returned negative results for asbestos," he said.

"It's definitely not dangerous for people walking by," he said. "In my experience on these types of work for over 12 years, there is no measurable asbestos fibres generated as a result of this type of demolition, when performed correctly."

 

Mary's Commercial Hotel on the morning it burnt down on August 22, 2018.
READ MORE: How Mary's Commercial Hotel burnt to the ground.

