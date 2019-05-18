Democracy sausages the real winner in CQ this election day

REINFORCEMENTS REQUIRED: Nev Thwaite, Bill Tomsen and Leslie Scott needed more sausages after their sausage stall at North Rockhampton High School ran out of supplies today.

Leighton Smith

WHILE Capricornia and Flynn sweat on an announcement for the winner of the Federal Election, The Morning Bulletin is going out on the line to declare the real winner this election day: the democracy sausage.

Turning out en masse at polling booths around the region, the appetite of hungry voters caught unwary snag sellers off guard, exhausting their meagre meat supplies.

Manned by the P&C of the local Stanwell State School, the Stanwell booth in the Flynn electorate was stocked with a healthy supply of cakes and sausages.

According to a tip-off to The Bully, the foodstuffs were gone and the treasury coffers were over-flowing with almost $500 in funds by 1pm.

It was a similar tale of a surprising snag shortage at Frenchville Primary School with previous election sales of less than 100 snags lulling the P&C Treasurer Shane Latcham into a false sense of security.

SAUSAGE SHORTAGE: Frenchville Primary School's fundraising efforts went better than expected, with Jacinta Delalande (left), Henrike Hilse, Shane Latcham and Anna Umba selling out of sausages by lunchtime today. Leighton Smith

The Frenchville barbecue sat barren at 1pm having cooked a record breaking 300 sausages for hungry punters.

"I think we've done at least 400 per cent better than last time," Mr Latcham said.

"We've done at least $500 worth."

He said a constant flow of customers led to a long queue and stretched resources as they struggled to keep up with demand.

"It's been awesome weather, everyone's been fairly positive, almost solemn, coming in, head down, getting it done," he said.

"It was unusual, usually there's a bit of a buzz in the atmosphere.

"Maybe there are contemplating who to vote for. Or maybe respect to Bob Hawke."

At North Rockhampton High School chief snag sizzler Nev Thwaite's 15kg sausage supply was exhausted in their quest to raise money for their school chaplaincy service.

SELLING WELL: North Rockhampton High School's plentiful sausage sales will go towards supporting their local chaplaincy service. Leighton Smith

210 sauce smothered snags marched out the gate before they desperately called for another 40 reinforcements.

"(It was) very slow to start but sales increased to a point where we were barely able to stay abreast with the orders," Mr Thwait said.

"But we did, and we needed to buy a few more (sausages), some more bread, but we're very happy."