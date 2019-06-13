Menu
DEMOCRACY: Calliope State School students Cooper Anderson, Georgia Dahtler, Cooper Freeman, Braith Gilliland, Austin Goody, Harper Huth, Thomas Kerr, Ryan Mann, Mathew Majoram, Georgia McCready, Maxwell Peirce, Piper Rule, Kiara Seage and Travis Taylor hosted a Youth Parliament with Member for Callide, Colin Boyce MP.
News

Democracy in action for Calliope school students

by Glen Porteous
13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

CALLIOPE State School Year Six students participated in democracy in action when it hosted the Youth Parliament this week.

The students had one minute each to get their point across to the other students and the audience on issues they felt were important to them.

Head of Curriculum Naomi Hughes said it was a great experience for the students to learn how the parliamentary system works.

"They joined Year 6 leaders from 12 other schools and the members for Keppel, Gladstone and Callide, Mrs Brittany Lauga, Mr Glenn Butcher and Mr Colin Boyce,” Naomi said.

"The purpose of the day was for the students to experience a parliamentary session including writing speeches and debating motions.

"All students did a great job and had a great experience in their roles.”

Member for Callide Colin Boyce MP said it was great for the students learn about how the parliamentary system works.

"It was a pleasure to meet the students from Calliope State School,” Mr Boyce said.

"The Youth Parliament provides an opportunity for the voices of the future to speak about the topics that they feel are important and relevant.”

Meanwhile Mr Boyce has recently visited schools within the Callide electorate, including Nagoorin State School, to donate and deliver marquees.

