'Local referendum' needed to decide future of valuable CBD land

WOW! Am I wrong in thinking the Gladstone Regional Council is dealing a sleight of hand trick with regards to the compulsory acquisition of the showgrounds land for a sporting facility and then re-publicising the utilisation of the Phillip Street precinct land for an aged care facility?

I am no financial genius but I note that $28 million has been allocated for Phillip Street and it is for the road expansion and community precinct.

WHAT TO DO? If the Gladstone show were to end, what would you want done with this slice of land? Brenda Strong

Given the costings displayed on the Bruce Hwy for roadworks, I would give a guess that $28 million would not even cover the road expansion let alone the traffic lights. I am also glad that room will be left in Phillip Street for a 200 allotment retirement village - I ask who - where - and how as the cost to prepare that site would be horrendous and then finally when?

The showgrounds site is flat, accessible, and does not require expensive engineering works for an aged care facility.

How about a local referendum on the use of the showgrounds land?

After all, an aged care facility on that ground would still allow for use by the various clubs who also utilise the land because it would involve the residents.

Sylvia Smith, Yarwun