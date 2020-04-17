Demand for charity packs doubles

Coffee Club’s Kellie Patane and Lighthouse Care’s Debbie Hill check out goods which will go into discounted grocery trolleys for needy families in Logan.

ONE of the state's busiest charities is feeling the coronavirus burden with demand for their discounted trolley of groceries doubling since March.

Logan charity Lighthouse Care has recorded unprecedented demand for its famous $25 trolley of discounted groceries, with staff packing 1500 carts a week, nearly double the usual 800.

Lighthouse co-founder Debbie Hill said demand for help had never been so high in the 16 years the organisation had been operating in Loganholme, a suburb identified in the last census as having a low socio-economic population.

Mrs Hill said the burden was falling on the shoulders of volunteers, many of whom had lost their jobs in the past month.

Lighthouse Care volunteers with Debbie and Ron Hill pick up some free coffee at the Hyperdome.

Social distancing restrictions had also forced Mrs Hill and husband Ron, to spread out the roster over longer hours, with their first team clocking on for work at 6am to load shelves, a job usually done during the day.

"From the bushfires to COVID-19, the demand on Lighthouse Care has been extremely high," Mrs Hill said.

"Our team of volunteers is working exceptionally long days to keep up with the demand, and while it has been a challenging time for many, it's humbling to see the Loganholme community spirit.

"People are coming in off the streets with no money, and there's never been so much demand, so much pressure on us, to meet the need.

"Our usual services continue but we're also packaging up emergency care packages for council's Logan Response community project."

The charity's unsung heroes were honoured for their hard work on Friday when the city's largest shopping centre paid for their morning coffee.

Hyperdome's Coffee Club delivered more than 30 coffees to volunteers and staff, who have provided everyday essential items to more than 500,000 families in need each year.

The organisation, in partnership with national food charity Foodbank, packs the trolleys with enough groceries for four people, with the cost at 70 per cent off the retail price.

For more than 16 years, the Hyperdome has supported Lighthouse Care with its Community Pantry concept where customers can donate household items for those in need.