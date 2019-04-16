'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

Matthew Henry Hughes has been "assaulted several times" while in jail for a litany of offences including common assault, wilful damage, breaches of a domestic violence order, choking and deprivation of liberty

A GLADSTONE man who beat up, choked and "terrorised” his girlfriend for hours says he has himself become a victim while spending time behind bars for the offending.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone last week for the offending in October 2018.

Hughes has been in custody for six months, the court was told.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said on October 7 Hughes and his girlfriend had an argument over him accusing her of lying.

The court was told Hughes grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her against the wall.

Ms Baker said the woman broke free from his grasp but Hughes refused to let her leave and blocked her path.

The woman hid in a wardrobe and Hughes grabbed her by the throat a second time.

Ms Baker said Hughes blamed the woman and told her he "was not a woman basher” but would show her what one was.

Hughes grabbed the woman by the throat and squeezed. The woman began to feel light-headed and Hughes only released his grip when she began to fall, Ms Baker said.

Hughes "terrorised” her for hours.

On October 13 in another breach of the domestic violence order, Hughes pushed his forehead into the woman's face and head butted her.

He also threw a chair into the wall of the rental property, squeezed her face, covered her mouth and called her a "c--t”.

Police were called and Hughes was arrested.

The court was told Hughes had been assaulted while in jail and "had started to learn what he had been giving out”.

Judge Michael Burnett told Hughes he was "delusional” if he didn't think he was a "woman basher”.

Hughes was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, to serve nine months before parole release on July 11, 2019.